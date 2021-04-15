UrduPoint.com
Brother Jubilant Over Change Of Sister's Gender

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The brother of a woman from Swabi district, who has become a man after undergoing a successful surgery, Thursday said he was jubilant over addition of another male member brother to the family.

They were six sisters and two brothers but now would have an elder brother in the shape of Umer Qureshi, referring to his sister with her new name, Inamul Hassan said talking to the media here.

He said his sister, who was an Executive District Officer (EDO) education at Razzar Tehsil, had undergone two surgeries earlier in Haripur district, and now was recovering from the latest medical procedure.

The unmarried woman, said to be in her 40s, is living with her parents in native village Yar-e-Hussain.

