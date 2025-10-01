Open Menu

Brother Killed In Family Dispute In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Brother killed in family dispute in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A man was shot dead by his own brother during a domestic dispute in the Kachi Paharpur area on Wednesday.

According to police, an altercation broke out between brothers in which Mehr Ali opened fire on his brother, Naimatullah Jaara son of Muhammad Sadiq.

Naimatullah sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The Paharpur police have registered a case on the report of the deceased’s other brother named Muhammad Ali and initiated further investigation.

Recent Stories

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance ..

MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protectio ..

Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

1 hour ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

2 hours ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

2 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan