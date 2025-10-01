Brother Killed In Family Dispute In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A man was shot dead by his own brother during a domestic dispute in the Kachi Paharpur area on Wednesday.
According to police, an altercation broke out between brothers in which Mehr Ali opened fire on his brother, Naimatullah Jaara son of Muhammad Sadiq.
Naimatullah sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.
The Paharpur police have registered a case on the report of the deceased’s other brother named Muhammad Ali and initiated further investigation.
