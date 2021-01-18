Brother kills brother in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A youth shot dead his brother over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A youth shot dead his brother over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Monday that Saeed resident of E-block Madina Town exchanged harsh words with his brother Rashid over domestic dispute on Sunday late night.

In a fit of rage, Rashid shot at and killed his brother Saeed.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Police were looking into matter.