Brother kills brother in Mansehra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :One was killed as an alleged culprit opened fire on his family near Khanpur in Mansehra on Wednesday.

According to police sources the attacker shot down his brother over a domestic issue, a private news channel reported.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem while local police had registered FIR against the alleged murderer,they said.

Police had started a search operation to arrest the alleged culprit who escaped after shooting down the victim,they mentioned.