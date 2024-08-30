Brother Kills Brother Over Rainwater Drainage Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 07:44 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A younger brother mercilessly tortured and killed his elder brother over a dispute regarding rainwater drainage in Chak 84 5R on Friday.
According to sources of police, Muhammad Yousaf succumbed to his injuries after being brutally pushed and hit against the wall by his brother, Nazir Ahmed.
The accused, who had been harboring a grudge against the deceased, allegedly committed the heinous crime in a fit of rage over a street drain constructed to divert rainwater. The suspect is currently on the run, with an FIR registered against him.
APP/adg/378
