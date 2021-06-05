Brother kills real brother at Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :A brother killed his real brother on petty dispute at Ghazi Khel Jadeed area district Charsadda here.

A police spokesman on Saturday told that Nasibullah son Javed lodged FIR in City Police Station that his brother Irshad killed his real brother Masood over domestic issue.

The accused managed to escape from the site after committing a crime.

The police have registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.