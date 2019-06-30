Brother kills sister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::A youth strangulated to death his sister over character suspicion, in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Waseem Anwar resident of Chak No.176-GB had suspicion over the character of his sister.

After exchange of harsh words, the infuriated youth strangled her sister and fled away.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.