UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brother Kills Sister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:40 PM

Brother kills sister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::A youth strangulated to death his sister over character suspicion, in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Waseem Anwar resident of Chak No.176-GB had suspicion over the character of his sister.

After exchange of harsh words, the infuriated youth strangled her sister and fled away.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Exchange Police Station Sunday

Recent Stories

Gas prices increased significantly, notification i ..

9 minutes ago

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz dedicate win to Pakistani s ..

27 minutes ago

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to ..

36 minutes ago

Cricketers congratulate Pak team over nail biting ..

57 minutes ago

FIR of ANP leader Sartaj Khan’s murder registere ..

1 hour ago

It’s official! Prince William, Kate Middleton to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.