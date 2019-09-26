UrduPoint.com
Brother Kills Sister At Shankiar In Mansehra

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

Brother kills sister at Shankiar in Mansehra

A brother killed her sister over a domestic dispute after exchanging harsh words with her here on Thursday

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A brother killed her sister over a domestic dispute after exchanging harsh words with her here on Thursday.

Kiran Bibi was a student of 11th grade at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Shankiayi.

According to police, an altercation started between the accused and her sister at home and the accused Akash alias Kashi son of Ghulab Khan hit his sister's head with a wooden log and injured her critically.

After committing the crime the accused Akash fled away from the scene.

The injured Kiran Bibi could not survive the head injury and died while shifting to the hospital.

After completion of medicolegal formalities, the body was handed over to the family. Police claimed that the killer Akas was a drug addict and usually demanded money which caused clashes at home.� Shankiari police have registered a case and started investigation.

