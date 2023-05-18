UrduPoint.com

Brother Kills Sister, Brother-in-law

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Brother kills sister, brother-in-law

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) ::A brother shot dead his sister and brother-in-law near the national database registration authority office here at tehsil Maidan, police on Thursday said.

Both the victims were said to be assassinated in the name of honor as confessed by the accused identified as Nasirullah.

The police have started an investigation after registering a case against the suspect.

Related Topics

Dead Police

Recent Stories

Australian football: Remarkable milestones followi ..

Australian football: Remarkable milestones following entry into AFC

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its ..

Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its Undergraduate Research Compet ..

6 minutes ago
 World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

51 minutes ago
 Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for ..

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for Grazia Magazine

2 hours ago
 Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's ..

Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's rock pool

2 hours ago
 PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.