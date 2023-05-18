Brother kills sister, brother-in-law

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) ::A brother shot dead his sister and brother-in-law near the national database registration authority office here at tehsil Maidan, police on Thursday said.

Both the victims were said to be assassinated in the name of honor as confessed by the accused identified as Nasirullah.

The police have started an investigation after registering a case against the suspect.