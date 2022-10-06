- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Brother Kills Sister For 'honour'
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :An elder brother on Thursday killed his sister allegedly for honor in the limits of Fatehpur Police Station.
The police arrested the accused namely Imran s/o Sher Muhammad resident of 335/EB and started investigation in to the murder.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA for Workflo ..
Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive producer
Realme's Coveted C Series Represents the Perfect Union of Quality and Value for ..
Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of PTI Chairman: PM Shehbaz
Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today
Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Food Dept digitalized1 minute ago
-
Floods in Pakistan: Concern over poor response of countries causing pollution1 minute ago
-
Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal inaugurates Medica Expo1 minute ago
-
Gas provision scheme inaugurated at Mingora1 minute ago
-
SC sets criteria for application of Article 62(1)(f): CJP11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy provided assistance to fishermen at sea near Ormara11 minutes ago
-
70 beggars detained11 minutes ago
-
Holy Prophet PBUH paid tribute at Seerat conference21 minutes ago
-
Solution to Islamophobia lies in spreading knowledge, wisdom: Ahsan Iqbal21 minutes ago
-
LWMC to ensure best cleanliness arrangements on Eid Milad21 minutes ago
-
MWL Secy General in Pakistan to attend Int'l Seerat-un-Nabi moot32 minutes ago
-
FCCI purchases mosquito repellent for Balochistan flood-hit people32 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.