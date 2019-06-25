UrduPoint.com
Brother Kills Sister, Her Husband In Sarai Saleh

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:00 PM

Brother kills sister, her husband in Sarai Saleh

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::A man Tuesday shot dead his sister and her husband in the name of honor when they were going back to home after meeting with parents in Sarai Saleh Bazaar.

According to local police, Rimsha Bibi got married with Naveed in the court of law two months ago without the consent of her parents.

Last night she came to meet her family and when her husband Naveed arrived to pick her -- the parents tried to stop her from going with husband. Rimsha refused and got into the taxi with her husband Naveed.

As they reached Sarai Saleh bazaar Rimsha's brother Atif son of Rafique opened fire at her, killing her and then her husband. The driver of the cab Chanzeb Malik son of Malik Khan also injured critically in the firing.

Sarai Saleh police have arrested the killer Atif red-handedly and registered a case of the double murder against him.

The police also sent the bodies of both wife and husband to Haripur Trauma Center for postmortem and later handed them over to the family.

