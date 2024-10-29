Brother kills sister in Chichawatani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A brother has killed his divorced sister by shooting her with a firearm during a domestic dispute in the rural area of Chichawatani, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the 31st area, 14 L section of the Shahkot police station jurisdiction.

The accused identified as Aun Shah allegedly opened fire on his 30-year-old divorced sister, Sana Bibi, using a pistol.

Sana Bibi died on the spot due to the bullet injuries sustained during the altercation.

The police have registered a case against the accused who managed to flee the scene after the incident.

Sana Bibi was reportedly living with her parents at the time of the tragic event.

The authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend the suspect and determine the exact circumstances surrounding the domestic violence incident.

APP/mjm/378