Brother kills sister in Renala Khurd

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A youth shot his sister dead over reconciliation issue, in the jurisdiction of Satgrah police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Nadeem alias Deemi etc had murdered Ijaz aka Raka of Chak No 25/2-R two years ago and the accused party were pressurizing the agrieved family to re-conciliate but Sahiba Bibi was not village to do so.

Last night, Sajid alias Saju, Nadeem alias Deemi along with two others stormed into the house of his sister and shot her dead and fled the scene.

Police have dispatched the body to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

Police were looking into the matter.