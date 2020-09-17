Brother Kills Sister Over Domestic Dispute
KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A person opened fire and allegedly killed his sister over some unknown domestic dispute at 97/15-L Mian Channu on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, a man had some domestic issue with his married sister and in fit of rage, he opened fire and killed her.
The deceased was identified as 25 years old Fouzia w/o Asif.
The cause of firing was not cleared yet.
