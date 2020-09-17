Brother kills sister over domestic dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A person opened fire and allegedly killed his sister over some unknown domestic dispute at 97/15-L Mian Channu on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a man had some domestic issue with his married sister and in fit of rage, he opened fire and killed her.

The deceased was identified as 25 years old Fouzia w/o Asif.

The cause of firing was not cleared yet.

APP /qbs-sak