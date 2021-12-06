Brother kills sister over domestic issue in peshawar

A brother shot dead his sister and dumped her body near the railway track here in the vicinity of Gulbarg police station

PESHAWAR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A brother shot dead his sister and dumped her body near the railway track here in the vicinity of Gulbarg police station.

Police said on Monday the body of a 26-year-old girl was found near the railway track in Gulbarg area.

The body identified as Sumaira Fidaus was sent for postmortem.

During preliminary investigation, the police found that the girl had a domestic issue with her brother, Nauman Firdaus.

Police have registered a case.