KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) An explosion in the Pakistani village of Qasim Abad on Friday killed a brother of an Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah, sources close to Taliban confirmed to Sputnik.

Hafiz Ahmad was killed, while 10 other people were injured in an explosion that took place in a mosque during a prayer.