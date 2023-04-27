Brother of Daily Dawn Quetta Bureau Chief passes away

Former Superintendent of Balochistan House Zia Farooq, younger brother of Daily Dawn Quetta Bureau Chief Saleem Shahid passed away after brief illness on Thursday in Islamabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Former Superintendent of Balochistan House Zia Farooq, younger brother of Daily Dawn Quetta Bureau Chief Saleem Shahid passed away after brief illness on Thursday in Islamabad.

Late, Zia Farooq was the brother of retired DSP Humayun Farooq, Nasir Hussain Farooq and Khurram Farooq.

"Deceased will be buried today after Maghrib prayer, family sources said.