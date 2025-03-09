Open Menu

Brother Of Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Killed In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 08:40 AM

Brother of former senator Mushtaq Ahmed killed in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Shakeel Ahmed Khan, the elder brother of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, was shot dead outside his home in the Kalu Khan Police Station limits.

According to District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Azhar, the suspect, a neighbour, is a drug addict with an unstable mental condition and had previously killed his own father.

Shakeel Khan was reportedly mediating a dispute when he was targeted and killed.

Police registered the case and further investigating the incident.

