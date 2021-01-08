UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brother Of KP Minister Dies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:46 PM

Brother of KP Minister dies

The brother of Muhibbullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Fazlullah Khan alias 'Bacha Khan' passed away on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The brother of Muhibbullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Fazlullah Khan alias 'Bacha Khan' passed away on Friday.

The deceased was also the brother of former district councilor, Habibullah Khan, Zahir Shah Khan Advocate, Dheri Khan and Ehsanullah Khan.

His funeral prayer was offered at village Kuzshor Malakabad at 11 a.m. that was attended by political and religious personalities, area elders and large number of people.

Related Topics

Agriculture Habibullah Khan Prayer

Recent Stories

Thailand confirms 205 new COVID-19 cases

11 seconds ago

Bahrain reaffirms special relationship with Pakist ..

11 minutes ago

EU doubles BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine order to 600 mn ..

1 minute ago

Man hit to death in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Senate witnesses heated debate on NAB's role in ac ..

2 minutes ago

Commandant Malakand Levies terms role of 1122 vita ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.