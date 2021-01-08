Brother of KP Minister dies

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The brother of Muhibbullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Fazlullah Khan alias 'Bacha Khan' passed away on Friday.

The deceased was also the brother of former district councilor, Habibullah Khan, Zahir Shah Khan Advocate, Dheri Khan and Ehsanullah Khan.

His funeral prayer was offered at village Kuzshor Malakabad at 11 a.m. that was attended by political and religious personalities, area elders and large number of people.