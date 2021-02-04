UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brother Of KP Minister Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Brother of KP minister laid to rest

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The brother of Mohibullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Habibullah Khan was laid to rest in the ancestral graveyard at Shavar Tehsil Matta here on Thursday.

His funeral prayers were attended by Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), political, social personalities, local elders and large number of people.

The deceased Habibullah Khan was the former district councilor.

A large number of political and social personalities later offered condolences to Mohibullah Khan and his family and prayed for the high ranks of the deceased.

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly Agriculture Habibullah Khan Family

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

12 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

12 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

13 minutes ago

“Still stand with farmers,”: Greta Thunberg re ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi ..

42 minutes ago

Qureshi slams opposition for not supporting  26th ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.