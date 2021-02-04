Brother of KP minister laid to rest

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The brother of Mohibullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Habibullah Khan was laid to rest in the ancestral graveyard at Shavar Tehsil Matta here on Thursday.

His funeral prayers were attended by Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), political, social personalities, local elders and large number of people.

The deceased Habibullah Khan was the former district councilor.

A large number of political and social personalities later offered condolences to Mohibullah Khan and his family and prayed for the high ranks of the deceased.