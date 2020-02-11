UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brother Of PTI Leader Gunned Down In Batgram

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

Brother of PTI leader gunned down in Batgram

Brother of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf district leader was gunned down in a firing incident in Batgram.As per media reports, the victim identified as Abdul Latif was also an active member of PTI

Batgram (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Brother of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf district leader was gunned down in a firing incident in Batgram.As per media reports, the victim identified as Abdul Latif was also an active member of PTI.According to police report, Abdul Latif Khan was appointed on the post of SST in a school and he was shot down over an old enmity.

Haq Nawaz Khan has lodged a complaint in the police station that they were sleeping at night when they got information that his brother was killed.He said the body of his victim brother was found from nearby house.He while declaring the incident as the result of an old enmity nominated Niaz-Ur-Rehman, Saeed ur Rehman, Mehboob Arshad and Attique.According to post mortem report, PTI activist died due to bullet fired and sharp edged tool.Body of the victim was handed over to family members after autopsy.

Related Topics

Firing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Died Nawaz Khan Post Family Media From

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms govt’s subsidy package ..

14 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl be tried under Article for doing cons ..

21 minutes ago

PCB announces MCC itinerary

44 minutes ago

Singapore to be &#039;45-minute city-state, withou ..

51 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

34 minutes ago

Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partne ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.