Brother of PTI leader gunned down in Batgram

Batgram (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Brother of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf district leader was gunned down in a firing incident in Batgram.As per media reports, the victim identified as Abdul Latif was also an active member of PTI.According to police report, Abdul Latif Khan was appointed on the post of SST in a school and he was shot down over an old enmity.

Haq Nawaz Khan has lodged a complaint in the police station that they were sleeping at night when they got information that his brother was killed.He said the body of his victim brother was found from nearby house.He while declaring the incident as the result of an old enmity nominated Niaz-Ur-Rehman, Saeed ur Rehman, Mehboob Arshad and Attique.According to post mortem report, PTI activist died due to bullet fired and sharp edged tool.Body of the victim was handed over to family members after autopsy.