Brother of Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar injured in Quetta firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Two people including a brother of Senator Manzoor Khan Kakar were injured in firing incident by unknown gunmen at Western Bypass area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Naseer Khan Kakar was on way home in a vehicle when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, Naseer Khan Kakar and one passerby received injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The Naseer Khan is reported to be brother of Senator Manzoor Khan Kakar.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.