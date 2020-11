(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The brother of Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi and renowned businessman Sher Muhammad Afridi Sunday passed due to his illness.

He was admitted in hospital for one week. Politicians and trader community attended the funeral prayer.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Jamrod district Khyber.