Brother of senior journalist passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Muhammad Kashif Shaikh, younger brother of former President Hyderabad Press Club and senior journalist Nasir Shaikh passed away due to illness on Wednesday. He was 49 years old.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered in Hasrat Mohani Public library and later buried in Tando Yousuf Graveyard.

Former MPA Rashid Khilji, Vice President Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Sindh Faisal Nadeem, Media Coordinator Khalid Saif, JI Sindh Deputy General Secretary Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Aslam Khan Desawali, District Incharge MQM-P Hyderabad Zafar Siddiqui, Asghar Ali Pathan, General Secretary Hyderabad Press Club Hamid-u-Rehman, Jawed Channa, Shahid Shaikh, relatives and friends attended the funeral prayer.