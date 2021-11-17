UrduPoint.com

Brother Of Sheikh Rashid Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:56 PM

Brother of Sheikh Rashid laid to rest

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed attended the funeral prayer of his elder brother Lala Rafique Qamar near here in Kot Radha Kishan on Wednesday. He died earlier this morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed attended the funeral prayer of his elder brother Lala Rafique Qamar near here in Kot Radha Kishan on Wednesday. He died earlier this morning.

Rangers Punjab Director General Major General Syed Asif Hussain, former mayor of Lahore and Chairman Dunya media group Mian Amir Mehmood, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer amidst strict security arrangements.

Rafique Qamar's body was laid to rest at Kot Radha Kishan graveyard.

