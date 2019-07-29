UrduPoint.com
Brother Opens Fire At Youth For Annoying His Sister

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 39 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 11:19 AM

A boy named Arsalan used to annoy Saad’s sister with constant phone calls.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) A youth injured a boy in Lahore for annoying his sister over phone calls.

According to details, the incident took place in Raiwind area of Lahore where a boy named Arsalan used to annoy Saad’s sister with constant phone calls.

Saad tried to warn Arsalan several times but he did not restrain. Instead, he got angry and opened fire at the girl’s brother.

Saad retaliated and Arsalan got badly injured in the exchange of fire.

Taking immediate action, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Jinnah Hospital.

The police have arrested Saad besides confiscating his weapon.

