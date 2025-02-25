Brother Shoots Dead Sister, Man
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 06:21 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A person on Tuesday shot dead his sister and a man in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused Rait Gul.
The police cordoned off the crime scene for collecting evidence. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani has taken notice of the double murder and directed the Superintendent of Police Pothohar to investigate the incident.
