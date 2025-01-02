Brother Shoots Sister Dead In Zhob
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A man shot dead his widow sister inside her house located on Jail Road in Zhob district of Balochistan on Thursday.
According to police sources, the accused managed to escape from the crime scene after killing her sister and started searching for the accused.
The deceased woman was identified as Musarat Aziz. The body of the deceased was shifted to the Civil Hospital for medico legal formalities. The police have registered a case against the accused and his wife.
According to the police, the victim's mother and sister told that the accused had come home with his wife and shot dead the sister.
According to the FIR, the motive behind this gruesome murder was that the accused did not like the sister's use of social media and association with NGOs.
The Musarat Aziz was in-charge of Tawheed Technical Center, established in Zhob city to impart technical skills among the local women for earning decent livelihood.
