Brother Shot Dead His Brother, His Wife In Mansehra

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

Brother shot dead his brother, his wife in Mansehra

A brother shot dead his brother and his wife in a minor dispute after exchange of hot words at Bullag village, an area of Saddar police station Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :A brother shot dead his brother and his wife in a minor dispute after exchange of hot words at Bullag village, an area of Saddar police station Mansehra.

According to police, both the brother had exchanged hot words over a domestic dispute after which the younger brother Gul Dad son of Abdul Razaq opened fire on elder brother Fida Muhammad and his wife Rabia Bibi who died on the spot.

The accused managed to fled away from the scene.

Saddar police station has registered an First Information Report against accused Gul Dad under section 302 for double murder and investigation.

The bodies were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra and after completionof legal formalities, handed over to the family.

