Brother Shot Dead Sibling For Not Giving Him Mobile Phone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Brother shot dead sibling for not giving him mobile phone

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A brother on Sunday shot dead his 13-year-old sibling for refusing to give him his mobile phone here in the limits of Dhamial Police Station.

According to the Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson, it was reported to the Dhamial Police that the accused Owais killed his younger brother Waqas by gun shot when the latter refused to give him his mobile phone.

The police immediately registered a case on receiving the information about the incident and arrested the accused.

