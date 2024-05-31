Brother Shot Dead Sister Over Domestic Dispute In Mansehra
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 11:34 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A brother on Friday shot dead his sister on a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Baffa Police Station Mansehra.
Abdul Rahman, father of the victim, reported to the police that his son Ihsanullah had returned home late, and started quarreling family members when asked about the reason.
In a fit of rage he started firing from his pistol and killed his sister Zulekha Bibi who was hit by a bullet in the head.
The police have registered a case against Ihsanullah, who managed to escape after committing the crime.
After the post-mortem examination, Zulekha Bibi’s body was handed over to the family and she was buried in the ancestral graveyard in Baffa Maira.
