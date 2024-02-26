Brother Shots Woman Over Forced Marriage Dispute
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM
A woman was shot by her brother over a forced marriage proposal dispute on Monday in the limit of Bahawalnagarat Mouza Akuka Hatthar, Takht Mahal police station
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A woman was shot by her brother over a forced marriage proposal dispute on Monday in the limit of Bahawalnagarat Mouza Akuka Hatthar, Takht Mahal police station.
According to local police, the accused, identified as Hasan, allegedly sought to compel his sister, Shazia, into marrying his brother-in-law against her wishes.
However, the victim refused, escalating tensions between the siblings. In a fit of rage, Hasan reportedly shot his real sister, leading to her demise. Following the shooting, the accused fled the scene. Police have initiated an operation to apprehend the perpetrator.
APP/adg/378
Recent Stories
Guinea capital crippled by general strike
Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP
Murad says integrity, stability of country, improving law & order top priority o ..
Murder convict sentenced to death
Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabdal
Caretaker provincial government managed to steer province out of financial crunc ..
Snowfall may disrupt roads in hilly areas:PMD
FO taking possible measures to resolve public complaints
Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppressing forces helped liberate Na ..
6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Brewery
Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of Central Prison Hyderabad
Tree plantation drive starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP5 minutes ago
-
Murad says integrity, stability of country, improving law & order top priority of Sindh govt18 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death14 minutes ago
-
Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabdal14 minutes ago
-
Caretaker provincial government managed to steer province out of financial crunches: CM22 minutes ago
-
FO taking possible measures to resolve public complaints14 minutes ago
-
Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppressing forces helped liberate Nagorno-Karabakh: Mush ..22 minutes ago
-
6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Brewery14 minutes ago
-
Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of Central Prison Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive starts5 minutes ago
-
BFC receives 2542 applications, issues 1893 NOCs5 minutes ago
-
Syed Tariq Mahmood Ul Hassan assumes duties as PBM’s MD, receives project updates5 minutes ago