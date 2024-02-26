Brother shots woman over forced marriage dispute

A woman was shot by her brother over a forced marriage proposal dispute on Monday in the limit of Bahawalnagarat Mouza Akuka Hatthar, Takht Mahal police station

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A woman was shot by her brother over a forced marriage proposal dispute on Monday in the limit of Bahawalnagarat Mouza Akuka Hatthar, Takht Mahal police station.

According to local police, the accused, identified as Hasan, allegedly sought to compel his sister, Shazia, into marrying his brother-in-law against her wishes.

However, the victim refused, escalating tensions between the siblings. In a fit of rage, Hasan reportedly shot his real sister, leading to her demise. Following the shooting, the accused fled the scene. Police have initiated an operation to apprehend the perpetrator.

