Open Menu

Brother Shots Woman Over Forced Marriage Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Brother shots woman over forced marriage dispute

A woman was shot by her brother over a forced marriage proposal dispute on Monday in the limit of Bahawalnagarat Mouza Akuka Hatthar, Takht Mahal police station

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A woman was shot by her brother over a forced marriage proposal dispute on Monday in the limit of Bahawalnagarat Mouza Akuka Hatthar, Takht Mahal police station.

According to local police, the accused, identified as Hasan, allegedly sought to compel his sister, Shazia, into marrying his brother-in-law against her wishes.

However, the victim refused, escalating tensions between the siblings. In a fit of rage, Hasan reportedly shot his real sister, leading to her demise. Following the shooting, the accused fled the scene. Police have initiated an operation to apprehend the perpetrator.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Marriage Women

Recent Stories

Guinea capital crippled by general strike

Guinea capital crippled by general strike

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP

Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP

5 minutes ago
 Murad says integrity, stability of country, improv ..

Murad says integrity, stability of country, improving law & order top priority o ..

18 minutes ago
 Murder convict sentenced to death

Murder convict sentenced to death

14 minutes ago
 Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabda ..

Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabdal

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker provincial government managed to steer p ..

Caretaker provincial government managed to steer province out of financial crunc ..

22 minutes ago
Snowfall may disrupt roads in hilly areas:PMD

Snowfall may disrupt roads in hilly areas:PMD

14 minutes ago
 FO taking possible measures to resolve public comp ..

FO taking possible measures to resolve public complaints

14 minutes ago
 Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppres ..

Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppressing forces helped liberate Na ..

22 minutes ago
 6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Bre ..

6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Brewery

14 minutes ago
 Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of ..

Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of Central Prison Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Tree plantation drive starts

Tree plantation drive starts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan