Brother, Sister Get Burn Injuries As Gas Cylinder Burst

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Brother, sister get burn injuries as gas cylinder burst

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Brother and sister here on Sunday sustained burn injuries as gas cylinder burst into a house at old Chungi Jhung Road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the gas filled into the kitchen due to leakage from cylinder and it burst suddenly while opening fire for cooking at Old Chungi Jhung Road.

As a result, 23 years old Sohail alongwith his 16 years old sister Ambar which were present into the house sustained burn injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, where from the injured were referred to Nishtar hospital in critical condition.

