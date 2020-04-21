UrduPoint.com
Brother, Sister Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:45 PM

Brother, sister killed in road accident

A youth and his sister were killed in a road accident in the area of Lundianwala police station

Police said on Tuesday that Yameen, resident of Bachiana along with his sister was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven car hit the two-wheeler near Chak No.586-GB sewerage drain. Both the siblings died on the spot.

Police said on Tuesday that Yameen, resident of Bachiana along with his sister was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven car hit the two-wheeler near Chak No.586-GB sewerage drain. Both the siblings died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

