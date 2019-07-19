UrduPoint.com
Brother, Sister Killed In Road Accident In Arifwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:36 PM

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A brother and sister were killed in a road accident in the limits of Arifwala police station here on Friday.

According to police, 5-year-old, Husnain and 8-year-old, Asima were going to purchase the breakfast when a speedy wagon lost its control and crushed them to death.

While the driver of wagon managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue-1122 reached the site and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital for postmortem.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

