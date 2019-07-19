Brother, Sister Killed In Road Accident In Arifwala
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:36 PM
A brother and sister were killed in a road accident in the limits of Ariwala police station here on Friday
According to police, 5-year-old, Husnain and 8-year-old, Asima were going to purchase the breakfast when a speedy wagon lost its control and crushed them to death.
While the driver of wagon managed to escape from the scene.
Rescue-1122 reached the site and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital for postmortem.
The police registered a case and started investigation.