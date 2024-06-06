Brother, sister set record by obtaining top positions in multiple disciplines in GCU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Two real brother and Sister students of Government College University Hyderabad have obtained top positions in different departments.

According to Spokesman of University, Ramisa Ghulam Haroon Qureshi have secured second position in Biology and her brother Osama Ghulam Haroon Qureshi obtained 3rd Position in Computer Sciences in First academic Convocation held on 18th May 2024.

Chief Guest Chairman Sindh Higher education Commission Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi decorated degrees and medals to both brilliant students.