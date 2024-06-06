Brother, Sister Set Record By Obtaining Top Positions In Multiple Disciplines In GCU
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Two real brother and Sister students of Government College University Hyderabad have obtained top positions in different departments.
According to Spokesman of University, Ramisa Ghulam Haroon Qureshi have secured second position in Biology and her brother Osama Ghulam Haroon Qureshi obtained 3rd Position in Computer Sciences in First academic Convocation held on 18th May 2024.
Chief Guest Chairman Sindh Higher education Commission Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi decorated degrees and medals to both brilliant students.
Recent Stories
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDU, PIPS organize orientation program for newly elected senators1 minute ago
-
Mobile snatchers arrested1 minute ago
-
VC SAU proposes foundation to boost agricultural development in Sindh1 minute ago
-
No compromise on illegal commercialisation: FDA1 minute ago
-
Minister Irrigation announces zero-tolerance policy for water theft11 minutes ago
-
Govt Degree College Margalla Campus renovation, upgrade finished with enhanced facilities11 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests no new tax on business community for success of Tajir Dost Scheme11 minutes ago
-
Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting11 minutes ago
-
Police recovers abducted youngster, reunites with parents11 minutes ago
-
Former Governor KP calls on CM KP, discusses socio-economic issues21 minutes ago
-
2 fabrics units fined for causing pollution21 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Press Club to organize Mango party on June 821 minutes ago