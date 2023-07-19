Brother slaughters minor sisters 'under influence of PUBG'

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :In a sad and heart-wrenching incident, another family has been devastated by the curse of PUBG.

The killer of three innocent minor sisters turned out to be none other but the brother himself who confessed to the murder committed under the influence of the notorious online game PUBG, police said.

The boy, addicted to the popular online game PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) handed over the murder weapon to the police after proving the guilt.

In an initial statement recorded to the police, the boy said he was fond of playing the game that provoked him to commit the crime.

Reason for the murder he told the police was the immense love of his parents with his slain sisters causing him an inferiority complex that led to take the lives of the sisters.

DPO Syed Hasnain Raza, talking to journalists said police succeeded to arrest the killer within 12 hours after the incident by using modern technology. He said the killer emerged from none other but the brother himself.

He said further that during the investigation they found a blood spot on the killer's hand prompting them to include him in the investigation who later confessed to the crime.

According to police, the accused slaughtered the minors turn by turn with sharp-edged knives in a nearby vacant quarter being in use by the family.

After the murder, he approached the police to register complaints of the disappearance of his sisters and pretended to search them out with the police throughout the night.

Funeral prayers of the slain daughters were held in the residential colony of Thermal Power Station Muzaffargarh today at 9:00 a.m. The. parents took the bodies away to the ancestral village located in Chakwal.

A large number of locals including political figures, police, and representatives of district administration attended the prayer meeting.

It is pertinent to note that the three daughters namely Fatima, 7, Zahra, 8 and 11-year-old Arisha, daughters of Ejaz, the Security Sergeant of Thermal Power Station killed brutally in the area located at Muzaffargarh-Mehmood Kot Road in limits of City Police Station.

Police recovered the cut-throat bodies from the quarter. The tragic and heart-breaking incident left the entire city in mourning and fear.