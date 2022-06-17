UrduPoint.com

Brother Turns Out To Be Killer As Police Resolves Blind Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Shujabad Sadar police resolved the blind murder case of a farmer and arrested his elder brother around a month after the deceased was found dead in his agriculture field, police said on Friday.

A woman Kausar Bibi had informed police last month on May 17 that her husband Muhammad Habib had gone to water his agriculture field at night but did not return home. When she went to the crop field, she saw her husband dead there, she added.

Police had then reached the spot and started investigations after registration of FIR.

Police had got postmortem examination conducted on the deceased and collected evidence from the crime scene. The investigation process pointed towards deceased's elder brother Ghulam Yasin and he was arrested subsequently.

Police have also recovered weapon of murder, Kassi, an earth digging tool.

CPO Khurram Shahzad Haidar appreciated SP Sadar division Salman Liaquat, SHO Ali Raza and his team members for tracing the blind murder.

