Brotherhood being promoted to bring positive change in society: Minister

(@imziishan)

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said that the message of brotherhood, love and religious harmony was being promoted for establishing peace and bringing about a positive change in society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said that the message of brotherhood, love and religious harmony was being promoted for establishing peace and bringing about a positive change in society.

In this regard, all Pakistanis including minorities would have to play the role collectively, he said while addressing a public meeting in Muneerabad here.

Organiser of the meeting, Bilawal Jan Sahutra, Suleman Younas, Muzaffar Ahmed, Asgar Jutt and notables of minorities were also present.

The minister said that implementation of five per cent quota in the government sector for minorities and provision of peaceful atmosphere at worship places of minorities was a top priority.

He said that the government was striving for provision of equal opportunities to all segments without discrimination. He said that minorities would not hesitate for sacrificing for the cause of the country and promotion of national solidarity.