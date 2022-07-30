UrduPoint.com

Brotherhood, Tolerance Key To Peaceful Muharram Observance

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo on Saturday said that the representatives of all schools of thought were on one platform and determined to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

Presiding over District Peace Committee meeting here, he said that the committee members, including the Ulema of all sects and the business community agreed to cooperate and play their part in maintaining and promoting peace during the holy month.

The district administration has appealed to the Ulema and the mourners to spread the message of brotherhood and religious tolerance during Muharram.

The deputy commissioner said that members of the peace committee would be present in sensitive processions and Majalis.

He said that promoting the culture of brotherhood was inevitable for peace, adding that strict action would be taken against those who tried to disrupt it.

CPO Khurram Shehzad Haider said that there would be no compromise on the scheduled hours of processions and Majalis, while continuous monitoring of sensitive places would be ensured through security cameras.

Earlier, Ulema, license holders and trader community assured the district administration of full cooperation for peaceful and smooth observance of Muharram. He appealed to the Ulema and civil society to discourage evil elements.

CPO Khurram Shehzad Haider and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazir, Syed Ali Raza Gardizi, Mazhar Gilani, Muzayen Chavan, Zahid Bilal Qureshi, Syed Ghos Anwar Gilani and other peace committee members also participated.

