Brotherly Ties With Bahrain Based On Common Faith, History, Culture: Tarar
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information,Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that
brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain were very strong and based on common faith, history and culture.
During a meeting with Bahraini Minister for Information Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Noaimi in Saudi Capital Riyadh he said exchanges of media delegations were very important to further strengthen ties in the media sector.
The meeting expressed the determination to expand media cooperation, exchange skills and promote joint projects between the two countries.
The federal minister for information stressed the need to promote cooperation between the state media institutions of Bahrain and Pakistan.
He suggested sharing of news between Bahraini News Agency BNA and Pakistan's state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan.
Both sides welcomed regular exchanges of high-level delegations in recent years.
Tarar said a parliamentary delegation from Bahrain currently visiting Pakistan today had an important meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
He said national economy was in the right direction and moving forward and Pakistan was a great investment opportunity for global investors.
Bahrain Minister said that they valued relations with Pakistan.
Bahrain-Pakistan relations are continuously developing in various fields under the wise guidance of the leadership, he remarked.
Bahrain Information Minister reiterated Bahrain's commitment to further strengthen cooperation in the media sector and promote joint achievements.
Recent Stories
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan
Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Brotherly ties with Bahrain based on common faith, history, culture: Tarar6 minutes ago
-
SMBR reviews progress on renovation of shrines, mosques8 hours ago
-
AJK PM reaffirms his govt's resolve of timely completion of development projects across State8 hours ago
-
Justajoo foundation organize Ist Women health Conference9 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz committed to robust uplift of South Punjab: Rana Sanaullah9 hours ago
-
PPP knows pulse of man in the street, says governor9 hours ago
-
3 workers injured in roof collapse9 hours ago
-
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service9 hours ago
-
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal9 hours ago
-
Farmer's day celebrated at Nuclear Institute Tando Jam10 hours ago
-
NBF hosts Syed Izhar ul Hassan Bukhari's book launching ceremony amidst literary enthusiasts10 hours ago
-
Two killed in Layyah road accident10 hours ago