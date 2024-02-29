Brothers Arrested In Blind Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The district police have traced the blind murder of a woman who was killed in the limits of Paharpur police station some eight days ago and arrested the deceased’s two brothers on Thursday.
According to a police spokesman, a woman was killed in Dhakki area of Paharpur some eight days back and termed it as a natural death by her family.
After receiving information, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani directed the Paharpur police to investigate the matter.
The police team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Samar Abbas investigated the matter which led to the deceased’s brothers Aqeel and Shakeel sons of Muhammad Sharif. Both the accused confessed to killing their sister and then the body of the deceased was also exhumed by the police for further legal action.
Further investigation was underway.
