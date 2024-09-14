Open Menu

Brothers Assault Sisters Over Demand For Share In Property

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Brothers assaulted their sisters over demand for their share in the property in Nawab Town area here.

Due to the Virtual Women Police Station established in Safe City, the accused were apprehended by the police. According to details, the brothers assaulted sisters after they requested their share in the property. The victims were dragged out of the street by their hair, and one woman lost consciousness due to the violence.

As soon as a call was received on 15, the Virtual Women Police Station quickly sent police and rescue services to the scene. Initial reports indicate that two sisters had asked their brothers for their share in the property.

Enraged, the brothers and their wives began violently attacking the sisters with slaps and bricks.

The Safe Cities spokesperson said that the Virtual Women Police Station, while pursuing the case, ensured the injured women were sent to the hospital for medical aid. Nawab Town Police have registered the case and arrested the accused, with further legal proceedings ongoing. Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station by calling 15 and pressing 2 during any emergency. They can also connect via the Women Safety App, chat, or video call.

