Brothers Assault Sisters Over Demand For Share In Property
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Brothers assaulted their sisters over demand for their share in the property in Nawab Town area here.
Due to the Virtual Women Police Station established in Safe City, the accused were apprehended by the police. According to details, the brothers assaulted sisters after they requested their share in the property. The victims were dragged out of the street by their hair, and one woman lost consciousness due to the violence.
As soon as a call was received on 15, the Virtual Women Police Station quickly sent police and rescue services to the scene. Initial reports indicate that two sisters had asked their brothers for their share in the property.
Enraged, the brothers and their wives began violently attacking the sisters with slaps and bricks.
The Safe Cities spokesperson said that the Virtual Women Police Station, while pursuing the case, ensured the injured women were sent to the hospital for medical aid. Nawab Town Police have registered the case and arrested the accused, with further legal proceedings ongoing. Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station by calling 15 and pressing 2 during any emergency. They can also connect via the Women Safety App, chat, or video call.
Recent Stories
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
More Stories From Pakistan
-
By-elections for Havalian village councils scheduled for Oct 202 minutes ago
-
40 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Saturday2 minutes ago
-
Police welfare committee meets12 minutes ago
-
Call for collaborative efforts to address shrinking spaces for civil society12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 marks World First Aid Day12 minutes ago
-
CCPO stresses timely completion of case challans, investigation quality12 minutes ago
-
Nishtar Burn Centre lauded for managing artificial skin surgery12 minutes ago
-
Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen conference held in Abbottabad32 minutes ago
-
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments37 minutes ago
-
Applications for subsidised Green Tractors to be invited soon: secretary52 minutes ago
-
PQA chairman emphasizes need for innovation to strengthen nation's Maritime industry52 minutes ago
-
Anti-Vehicle Lifting team recovers 2 bikes1 hour ago