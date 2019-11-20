Brothers kill brother in Faisalabad

A youth Wednesday was tortured to death by his brothers over property dispute, in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A youth Wednesday was tortured to death by his brothers over property dispute, in the area of Thikriwala police station

The police said that Maratab Ali (35), resident of Chak No 75-JB Sohal had dispute with his brothers- Rashid Abbas and Qalbe Abbas.

After an altercation, Rashid and Qalbe Abbas severely tortured Maratab Ali. He was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

A case has been registered.