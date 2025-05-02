Brothers Kill Mother, Sister In Name Of ‘honour’ In Lahore; Father Also Arrested
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2025 | 03:17 PM
Police say suspects allegedly slit throats of both women at home in Kahna area of Lahore
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) In a shocking incident of so-called honour killing, two teenage brothers brutally murdered their mother and sister in Lahore’s Kahna area. Police have arrested both sons along with their father.
The police officials said that the victims—identified as Rukhsana and her daughter Ramsha—were killed by the woman's sons, 15-year-old Ali Hassan and 17-year-old Zain, using a sharp-edged weapon.
The suspects allegedly slit the throats of both women at their residence.
The law enforcement authorities launched a swift operation upon receiving information about the crime and apprehended the suspects within an hour in the Sue Asal area.
The boys’ father, Yousaf, was also taken into custody for his suspected involvement.
DIG Operations Faisal Kamran directed that a case be registered against the suspects on behalf of the state.
The police sources revealed that two months ago, a case (FIR No. 2506/25) had been filed against the mother and daughter after they reportedly fled their home.
Upon their return yesterday, the sons allegedly murdered them in what the officials described as a crime driven by so-called family honour.
