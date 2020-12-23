UrduPoint.com
Brothers Kill Sister On Her Day Before Her Wedding To Grab Her Property

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:05 PM

Brothers kill sister on her day before her wedding to grab her property

A committee constituted by Hafizabad DPO arrested the accused who wanted to grab property of their two sisters and wanted to kill both Sajida and Sharifa bibi in Hafizabad.

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) Brothers allegedly killed their sister just a day before her wedding ceremony over a property dispute, the police said.

Sajida Bibi was busy on her mehndi night when the brawl took place that eventually resulted into her death.

The brothers killed her over property dispute and fled away from the scene, leaving their other sister Sharifa Bibi injured. The police, however, arrested the accused through the use of latest technology. According to the police both brothers wanted to grab the victim’s property and wanted to kill both sisters but Sharifa Bibi luckily survived as she was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A special team constituted by Hafizabad DPO Syed Husnnain Haider arrested both accused murders using the latest technology.

