Brothers kill sister over domestic issues

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A mother of four children was killed by her brothers over a domestic dispute on wee hours on Monday at TDA village, Fateh Pur area, district Layyah, Punjab.

Police said the accused trespassed into the house of the deceased who was living in her husband's house and killed her to settle a domestic issue and managed to fled away, a private television channel reported.

Police registered a case and started investigation.