Brothers Killed After Being Hit By Oil Tanker

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Brothers killed after being hit by oil tanker

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Two teenage brothers were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a mini oil tanker near 33-More, Kot Chutta town, on Monday.

Those killed included Muhammad Farhan (16), Muhammad Zeeshan (15) while another teenager Sharjeel (15) was injured and hospitalized, rescuers said.

The rescue team rushed to the accident site where they found the two already dead.

Kot Chutta police reached the site and started investigations against the driver of the oil tanker. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their legal heirs.

