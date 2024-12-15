Brothers Killed In Truck-motorcycle Collision
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Two brothers died on the spot when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle in Gujranwala near Kangniwala on Sunday afternoon.
According to rescue, the brothers were travelling on their motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with them and impact of the crash was so severe that both brothers succumbed to their injuries on the spot, a private news channel reported.
The identities of the deceased brothers have not been disclosed yet, rescue officials added.
Local authorities and rescue teams rushed to the scene to provide assistance and facilitate the investigation.
The truck driver, whose identity has not been released is currently being questioned by the police.
