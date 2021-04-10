Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested an accused who allegedly killed his brother over a domestic issue in Nasir Bagh area, the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested an accused who allegedly killed his brother over a domestic issue in Nasir Bagh area, the other day.

Police took action on a report lodged by Mohammad Ishaq stating that his brother Hazrat Umer was killed by one of their brothers, Mohammad Ibrahim over a property dispute.

The accused was hiding in district Khyber and arrested in an intelligence based operation.

The arrested accused has confessed to the crime during the initial investigation, however, further investigation was underway.